Reviewing MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) & American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT)

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) and MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Battery Technology and MDU Resources Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology N/A N/A -$6.20 million N/A N/A MDU Resources Group $6.97 billion 0.58 $367.49 million $1.77 11.14

MDU Resources Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

71.2% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of American Battery Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Battery Technology and MDU Resources Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology N/A -34.57% -28.89% MDU Resources Group 6.35% 9.21% 3.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Battery Technology and MDU Resources Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A MDU Resources Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

MDU Resources Group beats American Battery Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas for residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming; and offers related value-added services. The Pipeline segment provides natural gas transportation and underground storage services through a regulated pipeline system primarily in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions; and cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates; produces and sells asphalt; supplies ready-mixed concrete; and sells cement, finished concrete products, merchandise and other building materials, and related contracting services. The Construction Services segment constructs and maintains electrical and communication wiring and infrastructure, fire suppression systems, mechanical piping, and services; overhead and underground electrical, gas, and communication infrastructure construction and maintenance services; and manufactures and distributes transmission lines construction equipment and tools. It serves manufacturing, commercial, industrial, transportation, institutional, and renewable and government customers, as well as utilities. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

