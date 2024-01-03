Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Waste Management, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Waste Management in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.91. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

WM stock opened at $179.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.27. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $180.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

