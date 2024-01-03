Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Edison International’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edison International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $72.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.94. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s payout ratio is 97.20%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

