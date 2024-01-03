Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Amgen worth $119,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Argus raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Up 3.3 %

AMGN stock opened at $297.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $300.64. The stock has a market cap of $159.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.