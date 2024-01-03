Raymond James & Associates Sells 16,319 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,319 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.22% of Sherwin-Williams worth $142,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 10,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,531 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 2.2 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $304.95 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.14.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

