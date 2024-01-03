Raymond James & Associates Purchases 135,890 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,467,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,890 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.37% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $180,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.1 %

PNC stock opened at $156.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.83 and a 200 day moving average of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $169.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

