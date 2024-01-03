Raymond James & Associates Has $184.43 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,539,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,418 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of ConocoPhillips worth $184,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $117.61 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.45.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

