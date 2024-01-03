Raymond James & Associates Has $149.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,809,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,836 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $149,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

