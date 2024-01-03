Raymond James & Associates Has $123.94 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.56% of Tractor Supply worth $123,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,458 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $773,292,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after acquiring an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $216.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.