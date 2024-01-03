Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,849 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Lowe’s Companies worth $164,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LOW opened at $218.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.67 and a 200 day moving average of $214.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

