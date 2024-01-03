Raymond James & Associates Buys 10,286 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,890 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.36% of NXP Semiconductors worth $183,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $221.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $153.10 and a twelve month high of $238.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.10.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

