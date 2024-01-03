Raymond James & Associates Acquires 4,324 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of BlackRock worth $178,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $800.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $727.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $699.91. The company has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.