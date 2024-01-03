Raymond James & Associates Acquires 23,394 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,841,843 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,394 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.43% of Halliburton worth $155,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 133,440 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 185,217 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 95,487 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Halliburton by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

