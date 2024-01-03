Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 383 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 406 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 19,737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 2,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 969 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $259.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $475.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.32 and a 200-day moving average of $242.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.16 and a 1-year high of $263.25.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

