Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Quanta Services by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 303,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Quanta Services by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 18,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $209.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.56 and its 200-day moving average is $193.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

