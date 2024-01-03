Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Centerra Gold Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.07. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of C$461.38 million for the quarter.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.35 to C$8.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CG

Centerra Gold Price Performance

TSE:CG opened at C$7.74 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.17 and a 12 month high of C$10.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -29.17%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.