Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Boosted by Zacks Research

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of WaFd in a research note issued on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WAFD. StockNews.com lowered shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens began coverage on WaFd in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

WaFd Stock Performance

WAFD opened at $32.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. WaFd has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19). WaFd had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $151.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of WaFd

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in WaFd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in WaFd during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in WaFd by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in WaFd by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in WaFd during the second quarter worth about $6,921,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

