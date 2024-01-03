Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Issued By Zacks Research

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of FedEx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the shipping service provider will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.96. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $17.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.95 EPS.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $252.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 52 week low of $174.53 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.53.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,961,716,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 15,260 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

