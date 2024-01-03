Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Reduced by Zacks Research

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown Castle in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $116.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.99.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 174.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

