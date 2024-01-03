Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Genpact Limited Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Genpact in a research note issued on Thursday, December 28th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Genpact’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

Shares of G stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Genpact has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 69.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

