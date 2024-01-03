Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $36.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.84. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $25,067.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,015.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,384 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

