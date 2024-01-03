Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Lennar Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Lennar in a research report issued on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $14.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.25 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LEN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

NYSE:LEN opened at $147.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 1-year low of $90.74 and a 1-year high of $156.01.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,304 shares of company stock worth $9,288,755. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Lennar by 75,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 934,746 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $61,173,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lennar by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,486,000 after purchasing an additional 484,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,991,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

