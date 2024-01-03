Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.02. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 957.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 177,241 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 219,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.