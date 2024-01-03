ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Trading Down 1.9%

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.62 and last traded at $63.62. Approximately 4,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.84.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.92.

Get ProShares Ultra Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Real Estate

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URE. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 2,526.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Real Estate

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.