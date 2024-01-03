ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,790 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of ProPetro worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 105.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 40.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 119.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 32.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Stock Performance

NYSE:PUMP opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $905.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.27. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.46 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michele Vion sold 14,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $151,184.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

ProPetro Profile

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

