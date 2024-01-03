Private Ocean LLC Sells 232 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.92.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.