Private Ocean LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $33.89.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

