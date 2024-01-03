Private Ocean LLC Purchases Shares of 2,200 GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 179,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

