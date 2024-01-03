Private Ocean LLC Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,939,078,000 after acquiring an additional 753,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,428,954,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,080 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $209.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

