Private Ocean LLC Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $409.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The company has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.12.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.