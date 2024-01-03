Private Ocean LLC Buys 689 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,526 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,058 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,191,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,169,000 after acquiring an additional 152,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,118,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,373,000 after acquiring an additional 148,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP stock opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.