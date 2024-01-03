Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Trading Up 0.6%

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 30,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 19,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.
Prime Mining Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.
About Prime Mining
Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.
