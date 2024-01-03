Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Pioneer Railcorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80.

About Pioneer Railcorp

PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc, CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad.

