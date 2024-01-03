Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PXD. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Capital One Financial downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.48.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $230.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

