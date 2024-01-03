Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 30,205 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,205 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

