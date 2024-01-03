Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

