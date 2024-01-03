Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of KLA by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in KLA by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $560.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $538.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.03. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $597.43. The firm has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

