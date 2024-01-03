Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.47 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average of $94.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

