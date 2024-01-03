Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE WELL opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.26.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

