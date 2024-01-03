Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 2,966 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $474.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $379.60 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The firm has a market cap of $367.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

