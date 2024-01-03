Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $95.58 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.