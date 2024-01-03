PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 346,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,846 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PG&E by 50.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210,198 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth $259,181,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $184,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after buying an additional 11,067,137 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.68.

PG&E Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PCG opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.15.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

