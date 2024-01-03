Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

