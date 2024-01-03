Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

