PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lessened by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.8 %

PEP stock opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $237.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

