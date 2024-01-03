PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $46,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth boosted its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

