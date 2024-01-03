Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PEBK opened at $30.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $34.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

