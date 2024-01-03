Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Lifted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $288.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.66. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

