OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Trading 2.7% Higher

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 9,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 59,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

OneSoft Solutions Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$87.86 million, a PE ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.36.

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

