ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Increased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.76. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on OKE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

